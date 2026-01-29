Midwest’s first hologram zoo opens at Hawthorn Mall

Hawthorn Mall has announced that Hologram Zoo IL, the Midwest’s first immersive holographic zoo experience, is now open at the center.

The new attraction gives area families an innovative way to explore the animal kingdom using life-sized holographic animals, without cages, live animals, or virtual-reality headsets.

Located on the mall’s lower level across from H&M, Hologram Zoo invites guests to step into a shared, walk-through environment where cutting-edge laser technology brings realistic, free-floating holographic animals to life. Guided by the slogan “Dive into Wonder,” the experience allows families to explore together using lightweight tracked glasses, rather than bulky VR headsets.

Guests can walk through expansive holographic tunnels and enclosures, coming face-to-face with elephants, swimming alongside whales, and encountering dinosaurs in a way that feels magical and immersive.

To officially celebrate its opening, Hologram Zoo IL will host a Grand Opening ribbon-cutting event from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 29.

The event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. in partnership with the village of Vernon Hills and the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, and Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce. Festivities will include a DJ, light bites, raffles, balloon animals, and giveaways, with the first 20 families receiving a complimentary showing of one holographic content experience, along with a special giveaway.

The innovative concept has already earned international recognition, including being named one of Time Magazine’s “Best Inventions,” and has been featured by Forbes for its “innovative approach to immersive entertainment and reimagining how families experience wildlife and prehistoric creatures.”

“With the support of Hawthorn Mall, we are thrilled to bring this immersive technology to Chicagoland,” said Tleules Mananov, owner and operator of Hologram Zoo IL. “Our goal is simple: to spark curiosity and wonder while giving families an unforgettable shared experience—without barriers, boundaries, or limitations.”

The addition of Hologram Zoo IL aligns with Hawthorn Mall’s ongoing evolution into a destination for experiential entertainment, dining, and community gathering.

“As part of our broader redevelopment vision, we’re focused on bringing experiences to Hawthorn that you can’t find anywhere else in the region,” said Jack Yejekwe at Hawthorn Mall. “Hologram Zoo IL perfectly complements that vision, offering an innovative, family-friendly attraction that invites guests to engage, explore, and experience something truly extraordinary.”

For more details and updates, head to visithawthorn.com or follow @VisitHawthorn on social media. To learn more about Hologram Zoo IL, visit hologramzooil.com.