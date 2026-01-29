Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Feb. 10 at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A pre-luncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be author Linda Clifford, who will explain how her books of historical fiction are built using the “bricks of history” and using the “mortar of imagination.”

All retired educators are welcome to attend, and no reservations are necessary.