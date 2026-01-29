Grant Woods expansion moves forward

The Board of Commissioners authorized the acquisition of roughly 0.82 acres, clearing the way for expansion of Grant Woods Forest Preserve in Ingleside. (Photo by R. Scott McNeill via Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of about 0.82 acres to expand Grant Woods Forest Preserve in Ingleside.

The Forest Preserves agreed to pay $37,000 for the Woodville property, located on the east side of Route 59 just south of Monaville Road. The addition supports long-term conservation goals.

“While modest in size, this parcel plays an important role in improving the continuity of Grant Woods,” Executive Director Ty Kovach said in a news release.

Board member Kevin Hunter, whose district includes the site, said he is appreciative of the purchase and the opportunity to improve the area over time.

Grant Benjamin, who lives about 1.5 miles from the property, thanked board members and staff for their action before the vote at the most recent board meeting.

“This parcel is surrounded by majestic heritage oaks,” Benjamin said. “Grant Woods is a beautiful, peaceful forest preserve.”