Playful kitten, 3 siblings hope to be adopted as package deal

Kitney Houston is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 22, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Kitney Houston says, “Playing is serious business! My siblings and I were raised in a foster home, and we are quite an active bunch: zipping by you when we are chasing each other, wrestling to win the WWE championship and sending toys flying around.

“If you have a blanket hanging over the couch, that’s perfect to play hide and seek. One or two of us would crawl under and then the other two would see us moving and pounce on us. Even our mom played with us the same way. Way too much fun! Then you add a couple of tunnels, catnip mice, springs for more fun.

“Food, we LOVE our canned food, and well, between you and us, if we had the opportunity, we would check people’s plates.

“After a long play session, we always cuddle up together. Did we mention that we love big beds … because most of the time, the four of us could all curl up in one.

“I’m at the PetSmart in Kildeer on Route 12 with Tim McClaw, Pawtricia and Kitty Clarkson. The second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun! Of course, you could also adopt all four of us.”

Kitney Houston is about 3 months old, spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.