‘1619: The Journey of a People’ to be performed at CLC

The College of Lake County’s James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts will present “1619: The Journey of a People: A New Musical” on Jan. 23.

This presentation is part of the Marquee Series and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the center, 19351 W. Washington St. in Grayslake.

In 1619, 20 enslaved Africans arrived in Point Comfort, Virginia. The 400-year journey that followed would change a nation and the world. Using various musical forms including hip-hop, jazz and blues, this musical theater production commemorates the struggle for equality and celebrates the story of America’s African sons and daughters.

It is presented in partnership with the Grayslake Heritage Center and the Lake County Forest Preserves in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

For tickets, visit jlcenter.clcillinois.edu/1619.