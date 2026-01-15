Young hound mix seeks family for life of playful fun

Natalia is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 15, 2026. (Photo by Greyson Salvadore for Save-A-Pet)

Natalia says, “I’ve been waiting too long, yet I still have the brightest smile around here. I’m playful and enjoy having fun on the agility equipment. I’m pretty smart so I’m always looking to learn new things. After all, this is what makes life interesting.

“I met a cat here and did well. I’ve also been in a couple of doggie play groups. Even though I can get a little picky with dogs, I had fun. Being able to run in a play yard with my ears in the wind is a great feeling but what will be even greater is finding a family. You can make it happen!”

This hound mix is about 2½ years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.