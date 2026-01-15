CLC receives largest gift in college’s history

College of Lake County has received a transformational $6.065 million gift from Schreiber Philanthropy.

Building on years of philanthropic support for CLC, this significant investment strengthens the college’s ability to advance student access, success and belonging while accelerating progress toward the goals outlined in CLC’s 2030 Strategic Plan.

“I am immensely grateful for Schreiber Philanthropy’s commitment to student access and success,” CLC President Lori Suddick said in a news release. ”The impact of this historic gift across generations of learners as they earn college credentials emulates CLC’s student- and community-centered focus. This gift leveraged a data-informed strategy to advance the momentum of progress made over the past several years. I look forward to the educational attainment and prosperity outcomes that will unfold in Lake County because of this valued partnership.”

The gift enhances CLC’s capacity to reduce barriers to degree completion by strengthening financial support for students, expanding a student-centered, culturally responsive environment and providing a critical safety net when unexpected challenges arise to help students remain enrolled, persist and complete their education.

“We asked the CLC team to dig into data on the number of students each year who have unmet need, and to help us build a plan to help them succeed,” Schreiber Philanthropy’s Lake County portfolio manager, Bethany Williams, said in the release. ”We’re proud that this grant will help make a CLC education possible for many students who are furthest from opportunity, but there are still more who need support. Our hope is that others will join us in investing in the future of these students and our community.”

For many CLC students, including first-generation college students and working parent learners, the path to a degree is shaped as much by life circumstances as it is by academics. Schreiber Philanthropy’s investment enables CLC to respond holistically, supporting students with wraparound resources so they can focus on their learning throughout their educational journey.

“This gift reflects Schreiber Philanthropy’s belief that stability and opportunity are essential to student success,” Executive Director of the College of Lake County Foundation Leigh Ann Jacobson said in the release. “By investing across scholarships, emergency assistance and culturally responsive support, Schreiber Philanthropy is helping CLC meet students where they are and create pathways to completion that are both equitable and sustainable.”

The gift will have immediate and long-term benefits, helping students stay on track today while creating resources that continue to support student success into the future. It also reflects a trusted partnership with the college to deploy resources where they are needed most.

The largest portion of the gift establishes a scholarship endowment to provide resources for completing a debt-free associate degree to students with the greatest financial need. The gift also provides additional resources that can be distributed immediately while the endowment fund matures. Other investments expand resources to improve the student experience across all campuses, boost the Lancer Emergency Assistance Fund for students’ urgent needs, such as groceries or utility bills, and provide for childcare services.

While this historic grant will support an estimated 60 new debt-free degrees each year, CLC estimates that there are nearly 400 more students with financial gaps. Additional contributions are needed to ensure that more students can pursue their goals at CLC.

To learn more about the College of Lake County Foundation and opportunities to support CLC students, visit clcillinois.edu/foundation or contact Laura Gergely, director of development, at lgergely@clcillinois.edu.