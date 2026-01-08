Quest Academy alumnus receives second patent award from Vedder Price

Quest Academy in Palatine proudly celebrates Rayan Zaidi, Class of 2025, for receiving a Patent Award from Vedder Price for his invention, PyroShield. (Photo provided by Quest Academy)

Zaidi, a resident of Barrington, developed PyroShield during his eighth-grade year at Quest Academy, demonstrating exceptional creativity, innovation and technical skill.

This recognition marks Zaidi’s second patent award from Vedder Price. He first received the honor as a sixth grader for his invention, RollStop, showcasing an early passion for problem solving and design thinking that has continued to flourish.

Zaidi was presented with the award in October 2025 and is now a freshman at Lake Forest Academy, where he continues to pursue his interests in STEM and innovation.

“Rayan embodies the spirit of curiosity and innovation that defines Quest Academy students,” said Vicki Phelps, head of school at Quest Academy. “His achievements are a testament to what can happen when students are encouraged to think creatively, take risks, and turn their ideas into reality.”

The Vedder Price Patent Award recognizes students who demonstrate outstanding innovation through the creation of original inventions and intellectual property.

Quest Academy’s curriculum emphasizes inquiry-based learning and hands-on experiences that help students develop critical thinking and inventive problem-solving skills, which are skills that Zaidi exemplified throughout his years at the school.