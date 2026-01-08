Lap cat ready to share life with new family

Dagny is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Jan. 8, 2026. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Dagny says, “Favorite nap spot … probably laps, favorite activity … napping in someone’s lap. Hahaha, I have a good sense of humor, but I also know how to enjoy life. Never pass an opportunity for some loving or petting, never pass a chance to meet a new person, because this might be my new family or even a new friend.

“I am quite a sociable girl and wouldn’t mind sharing my love and family with another cat. May I say, have a seat so we can meet? That works every time.”

Dagny is about 11 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.