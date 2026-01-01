Applications open for Golden Apple’s Scholars and Accelerators programs

Golden Apple, a nonprofit committed to recruiting, preparing and supporting aspiring teachers, is accepting applications for both its Accelerators and Scholars programs.

Golden Apple seeks to provide pathways for aspiring educators to enter the profession and fill crucial open teaching positions across the state. There are nearly 3,000 active participants across the organization’s teacher preparation programs.

Illinois faces an ongoing teacher shortage crisis, leading to classrooms lacking the highly effective, well-qualified educators that students deserve. A recent report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents found that there were nearly 4,000 teaching positions unfilled for the 2024-25 school year, with 87% of school leaders indicating that were experiencing a teacher shortage.

“Teaching is the profession that makes all other professions possible, and we’re thrilled to open applications for our Scholars and Accelerators programs, which help grow the next generation of educators right here in Illinois,” Golden Apple President Alan Mather said in a news release. “These programs don’t just prepare people to teach, they support individuals who feel called to shape students’ lives and communities. For decades, Golden Apple has been working to ensure every student has access to a great teacher, and these programs are a vital part of that mission.”

The Scholars program focuses on teacher preparation and tuition assistance for high school seniors as well as freshman and sophomore college students in Illinois who have the determination and drive to teach. Scholars receive up to $23,000 in financial assistance, extensive classroom teaching experience, academic and social-emotional support, job placement assistance and mentoring from Golden Apple’s award-winning teaching faculty.

“Golden Apple’s Scholars and Accelerators programs are proven, life-changing pathways into the teaching profession,” Golden Apple CEO Alicia Winckler said in the release. “They provide future educators with the preparation, support, and mentorship needed to thrive in the classroom. At a moment when too many schools face empty positions, these future teachers represent hope and opportunity for students across Illinois.”

The Accelerators program is a 15-month teacher residency and licensure program that expedites the preparation of highly effective teachers in areas of need throughout the state. Geared toward career changers with a bachelor’s degree and college students not already on a teaching path, program participants take courses at a partner university, receive instruction from established educators, and work with mentors who provide ongoing support throughout the school year and into their first years of teaching. Accelerators receive a $10,000 stipend and have their university-based licensure tuition and fees funded by the program.

To learn more and apply for either the Accelerators or Scholars program, visit goldenapple.org/accelerators and goldenapple.org/scholars.