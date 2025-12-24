Beautiful feline ready to begin her new life

Callista is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Dec. 25, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Callista says, “My past life … who knows and who cares. What matters is that I am currently enjoying my new digs. What I am looking for now is my next life. I am ready to apply or actually it should be I am ready to accept applications.

“I am quite a beautiful girl I’m told, always wearing my softest velvety gray suit, perfect for petting. In exchange, I provide plenty of purrs. I’m ready to start my own fan club.”

Callista is about 8 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure we have the staff available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.