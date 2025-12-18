Sweet dog doesn’t let special needs slow him down

Indiana Bones is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Dec. 18, 2025. (Photo by Jenny Ventouras for Save-A-Pet)

Indiana Bones says, “I lost my vision because I have diabetes. I was not looking or feeling the greatest at first, but Save-A-Pet was there for me and has helped me get my diabetes under control.

“Being visually impaired is not slowing me down. I always have plenty of smiles to distribute to the wonderful people here. I love going for walks, sniffing around and always ready to explore a play yard, listening to noises, including looking up when a plane is flying over us. I know sit and also give paw. Can I be your favorite doggie?”

He is available as a permanent foster (Save-A-Pet would continue to coordinate and pay for his medical condition) or, of course, he can also be adopted.

He is about 7½ years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.