Logical Position helps Northern Illinois Food Bank

A group of Logical Position employees recently delivered a $4,000 check to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. This contribution will help provide about 133 meals and support more than 1,000 people across Lake County.

After presenting the donation, the team spent the rest of the morning sorting food and helping the organization continue its work to support neighbors in need.

The donation was inspired by growing food insecurity as the community heads into winter. The funds were raised through an internal employee sales challenge in November, and the company is now using the momentum to help spread awareness about how others can get involved.

To donate, visit the food bank’s website.