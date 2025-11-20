Holiday Lights event planned in Gurnee

Starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21, celebrate the joy of the season with holiday carolers, a craft station, s’mores, and special visits from none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Holiday Lights, a heartwarming celebration, is brought to the community by Gurnee Park District in partnership with the village of Gurnee, village of Gurnee’s Chamber of Commerce and Gurnee Community Church.

As part of a commitment to giving back, guests are encouraged to bring donations in support of the Warren Township Food Pantry, spreading the spirit of generosity throughout the community. Warren Township Food Pantry will be accepting on-site donations.

Holiday Lights is sponsored by bcu, Dwells Automotive, Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Gurnee Community Bank, IMEG and Orthodontic Specialists of Lake County.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Welton Plaza, west of Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Parking is available at Viking Middle School, Viking Park and Warren Township High School.

Old Grand Avenue will be closed from Emerald to O’Plaine during the event; plan travel accordingly.

After the lighting, more fun will take place indoors at Gurnee Community Church.

Come light up the night and usher in the holiday season with joy, togetherness and cherished memories at Holiday Lights.