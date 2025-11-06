Iconic Island Lake establishment boasts intergenerational appeal

The 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern patio is popular in summer as well as on pleasant fall days. Owner Jerry DeLaurentis says a 16-foot LED screen and numerous other ultra-vibrant outdoor TVs make it a tailgate-like draw for NFL fans. (Photo provided by 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern)

Ty Weidner still remembers his parents signing him up for junior bowling at 3D Sideouts when he was in grade school.

“We’d go for youth bowling on Saturday mornings,” said Weidner, now 41. “I’d go there with my parents, who bowled on Sundays. My parents met some of their friends at bowling leagues, friendships that they enjoy to this day.”

These days, it’s Weidner taking his own kids along to Sideouts, or meeting up with his bowling buddies after leagues to catch some NFL action on a Sunday afternoon. With its numerous TVs, friendly, accommodating staff, great food and drink, and terrific outdoor seating for those sunny fall days, it’s the perfect local spot, Weidner said.

Jerry DeLaurentis, owner of 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern at 4018 W. Roberts Road, said seasonal pro sports matches are available to watch on about 30 indoor and outdoor TVs, with surround sound inside and out. With food and drink specials plus bowling, darts and baggo leagues forming or underway, fall is an especially great time to gather at the iconic Island Lake establishment.

“With the awesome weather we’ve had, having the outside patio with our 16-foot LED screen has been fantastic,” he said. “It’s almost like a tailgate party every Saturday and Sunday. Plus, our outdoor TVs are true outdoor TVs. They’re super vibrant, so if you’re watching a game outside, even on a sunny day, you can really see it.”

Additionally, Sideouts boasts the Sunday NFL Ticket premium sports package.

“We show all of the games,” DeLaurentis said. “Every NFL game every week. Whether you’re a Chicago Bears fan or a Dallas Cowboys fan or a Cleveland Browns fan ... you can find it here.”

Football, of course, isn’t the only game to enjoy at Sideouts, which also is an Official Blackhawks Bar as well as a great place to catch the Chicago Bulls and, for as long as they last in post-season play, the Chicago Cubs or Milwaukee Brewers.

Those who’d rather do than watch have great activities from which to choose. Though fall bowling leagues have begun, a few roster openings remain, DeLaurentis said. Darts and indoor bags leagues start in late October. Those interested can call 847-526-7174 or sign up at 3dsideouts.com.

According to Weidner, no matter what draws visitors to Sideouts, they’re likely to return — and may well introduce the place to their family’s next generation in time.

“My kids love to go there, either to bowl or they have an arcade in the back,” the father of three said. “The staff make the place a real family atmosphere.”

Sideouts features a broad selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and beers. Food is served daily. Menu options range from pastas, pizzas and paninis to grilled, blackened salmon and pot roast. Fall specials include half-price pizza and dollar wings during Monday night football games.

A Friday, all-you-can-eat fish fry takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. weekly. Brunch is available 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and select holidays. For other information, visit 3dsideouts.com, email staff@sideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.