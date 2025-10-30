Laidback cat ready to curl up with forever family

Sabbath is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

Sabbath says, “I am more on the chill side, whether curling up next to someone or relaxing in a sun puddle. Of course, some petting is expected if people are around, so let me share with you my sweet spots: chin rubs, soft scratches on the head, neck and shoulders.

“If I hear the doorbell ring or someone coming, I’ll walk right over to greet them. Right now, you would have to be the one to drive and then walk right up to meet me.”

Sabbath is about 7 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.