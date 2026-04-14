Whiteside County man charged with multiple DUI, traffic violations

A Whiteside County man has been charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and four additional traffic-related offenses following an incident March 20.

Steven M. Polzin, 47, of Tampico, faces seven counts, including three Class 2 felonies, one Class 4 felony, one Class A misdemeanor, one Class B misdemeanor, and one traffic violation, according to a charging document filed Tuesday in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Polzin is charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. The first two counts are Class 2 felonies enhanced under Illinois law, while the third is a Class 4 felony with a mandatory minimum of 10 days in jail or 480 hours of public service.

According to the charges, Polzin drove or was in actual physical control of a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more in his blood or breath.

Beyond the DUI counts, Polzin faces four additional charges:

Unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor: Polzin allegedly possessed cannabis in a motor vehicle that was not in a sealed, odor-proof, child-resistant container, in violation of Illinois cannabis laws.

No valid driver’s license, a Class B misdemeanor: Polzin allegedly drove a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and had never been previously issued one.

Illegal transportation of alcohol, a Class P misdemeanor: Polzin allegedly transported or possessed alcoholic liquor in a container other than the original container or in an original container with the seal broken.

Speeding, a misdemeanor: Polzin allegedly drove a vehicle at a speed between 15 and 20 miles per hour above the applicable maximum speed limit.

Polzin is to appear in court at 9 a.m. May 7.