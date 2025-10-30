It’s PHOTOvember at Lake Villa District Library

Lake Villa District Library is celebrating all things photography throughout November with PHOTOvember.

Many programs are planned – from learning how to organize print photos to taking great photos with a smartphone, as well as participating in an Awkward Photo Party. Visitors will also find plenty of selfie stations and opportunities to enjoy the fun of a photo booth.

Focusing on a single theme during November is something the library has done for the past few years, with great success.

“Our inaugural feature was dinosaurs, then LEGOs,” Library Director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “There’s no doubt photos will be just as popular.”

For a complete listing of PHOTOvember programs and activities, visit www.lvdl.org or call 847-356-7711.