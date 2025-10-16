Barrington event to spotlight genetic cancer risk

Community members are invited to an evening of education and personal stories at “Previvor Voices: Navigating Genetic Testing,” set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Barrington White House, 145 W. Main St.

The event will open with networking from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a program featuring Lynn Caccavallo who will share her family’s experience as “previvors”—people living with a genetic mutation who have not been diagnosed with cancer.

An expert panel will discuss genetic counseling, risk management and preventive care. Panelists include Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, hematologist and oncologist; Dr. Barry Rosen, breast surgeon; and Tina Marie Bauman, hematology and oncology nurse practitioner.

The free event is hosted by Advocate Health Care.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/PrevivorVoices.