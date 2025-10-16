Shaw Local

Lake County Journal

Barrington event to spotlight genetic cancer risk

Panel to discuss genetic counseling, risk management, preventive care

By Shaw Local News Network

Community members are invited to an evening of education and personal stories at “Previvor Voices: Navigating Genetic Testing,” set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at Barrington White House, 145 W. Main St.

The event will open with networking from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by a program featuring Lynn Caccavallo who will share her family’s experience as “previvors”—people living with a genetic mutation who have not been diagnosed with cancer.

An expert panel will discuss genetic counseling, risk management and preventive care. Panelists include Dr. Sandeep Chunduri, hematologist and oncologist; Dr. Barry Rosen, breast surgeon; and Tina Marie Bauman, hematology and oncology nurse practitioner.

The free event is hosted by Advocate Health Care.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/PrevivorVoices.

