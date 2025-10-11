Round Lake man, 19, shot to death in Ingleside

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred in Ingleside.

About 11:15 p.m. Oct. 10, deputies responded to a report of a shots fired in the 35700 block of North Wilson Road, Ingleside, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a 19-year-old Round Lake man in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the release. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts to no avail. The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was at the Ingleside residence attending a birthday party when group arrived and engaged in an argument with partygoers. The group left, but after getting to their vehicles, they drove by the Ingleside residence and began shooting, striking the 19-year-old that was in the driveway, according to the release. The group then fled from the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded, and an autopsy is being scheduled.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.