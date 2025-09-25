Honor Hispanic heritage with music, food, family fun

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with neighbors, family and friends at Festival de Cultura, Comida y Vida.

The free festival runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, at Nippersink Forest Preserve in Round Lake.

The afternoon is filled with music and dance performances, including Diferente Frecuencia, a group specializing in regional Mexican music. Cultural showcases will highlight the richness of Latino traditions, creating a space for the community to connect and celebrate.

The Lake County Forest Preserves is hosting the event. Picnics are welcome or stop by local food vendors serving authentic dishes. Bilingual programs for adults and children will be offered, blending fun with learning.

Community partners will be on site, sharing resources and support for families in Lake County. They include A Safe Place, Hispanic American Community Education and Services, Renacer Latino Inc., Mano A Mano, Together for Nature and National Youth Advocate Program.

“This festival is about more than music and food – it’s about celebrating the traditions and connections that make Lake County stronger,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in a news release. “We’re proud to welcome families to the forest preserve to share in this vibrant cultural experience.”

For event details, visit LCFPD.org.

About Nippersink Forest Preserve: Once a seasonal campground and RV retreat, Nippersink has been transformed into a year-round haven for people and wildlife. Towering century-old oaks frame two scenic lakes, while surrounding woodlands, wetlands and marshes provide rich habitat for birds and other wildlife.

Visitors can explore 3.2 miles of trails that wind around the lakes and through quiet woodlands. A boardwalk and scenic overlooks offer peaceful views along the way. The entrance is on Route 120, west of Cedar Lake Road and east of Fairfield Road.