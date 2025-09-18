Shaw Local

Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during June-August

American flags wave at the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 26, 2025 at Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

JUNE

June 5: John Foos and Michael Joyce - U.S. Air Force

June 13: Victor and Dianne Erdelac; and Edward Rangel - U.S. Navy

June 17: Kenneth Bell - U.S. Army National Guard and Mary Bell - dependent

JULY

July 1: Brian Burch, U.S. Army

July 7: Jessie Soapes

July 8: Luis Garcia - U.S. Marine Corps

July 11: Larry Riggs - U.S. Army National Guard

July 14: Robert Kahovec - U.S. Navy; Marquetta Gist - U.S. Navy; Michael McKinnley - U.S. Army National Guard; Donald Kovacs - U.S. Army National Guard

July 17: Peter Feurich - U.S. Army

July 18: John Bruner - U.S. Air Force

July 24: Warner Shippy - U.S. Army National Guard; Edith Hilton - dependent; Robert Tinker - U.S. Navy

July 25: Dean Loppnow - U.S. Navy; Earl Griegler - U.S. Army; Joanne Griegler - dependent; Michael Rissow

July 28: Robert Cross - U.S. Navy; Douglas Sjostrom - U.S. Air Force; Joy Sjostrom - dependent

July 29: Judith Catherall

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Jack Jackson - U.S. Navy; Michael LaGreca; Judith LaGreca - dependent; Barbara Tweed; George Feigley - U.S. Army

Aug. 4: Monty Beckwith - U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 6: Carol Walker

Aug. 7: William Ross - U.S. Navy; Shirley Ross - dependent; Frank Pieczkiewich - U.S. Marine Corps; Kenneth Fuller - U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 8: Donald Todd - U.S. Air Force; Chanpen Todd - dependent; Philip Krater - U.S. Navy; Katherine Hedlund - U.S. Navy; William Murphy

Aug. 13: William Underwood

Aug. 18: Robert Anthony; Arlene Anthony - dependent; Edwin Martinez - U.S. Army; Felicia Martinez - dependent

Aug 19: Leslie Schwartzstein; Allen Jumbeck - U.S. Air Force; Floria Jumbeck - dependent

Aug. 21: Michael Lopez - U.S. Army

Aug. 22: Robert Borghgraef - U.S. Army; Bruce Depue - U.S. Air Force; Saraf Depue - dependent; Warner Weidinger; Weidinger - dependent; Edward Waldron - U.S. Army

Aug. 28: Anthony Sacco - U.S. Army; Gerald Christian - U.S. Navy

