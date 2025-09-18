Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

American flags wave at the annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 26, 2025 at Valley Memorial Park in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

LAKE FOREST – The staff at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

JUNE

June 5: John Foos and Michael Joyce - U.S. Air Force

June 13: Victor and Dianne Erdelac; and Edward Rangel - U.S. Navy

June 17: Kenneth Bell - U.S. Army National Guard and Mary Bell - dependent

JULY

July 1: Brian Burch, U.S. Army

July 7: Jessie Soapes

July 8: Luis Garcia - U.S. Marine Corps

July 11: Larry Riggs - U.S. Army National Guard

July 14: Robert Kahovec - U.S. Navy; Marquetta Gist - U.S. Navy; Michael McKinnley - U.S. Army National Guard; Donald Kovacs - U.S. Army National Guard

July 17: Peter Feurich - U.S. Army

July 18: John Bruner - U.S. Air Force

July 24: Warner Shippy - U.S. Army National Guard; Edith Hilton - dependent; Robert Tinker - U.S. Navy

July 25: Dean Loppnow - U.S. Navy; Earl Griegler - U.S. Army; Joanne Griegler - dependent; Michael Rissow

July 28: Robert Cross - U.S. Navy; Douglas Sjostrom - U.S. Air Force; Joy Sjostrom - dependent

July 29: Judith Catherall

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Jack Jackson - U.S. Navy; Michael LaGreca; Judith LaGreca - dependent; Barbara Tweed; George Feigley - U.S. Army

Aug. 4: Monty Beckwith - U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 6: Carol Walker

Aug. 7: William Ross - U.S. Navy; Shirley Ross - dependent; Frank Pieczkiewich - U.S. Marine Corps; Kenneth Fuller - U.S. Marine Corps

Aug. 8: Donald Todd - U.S. Air Force; Chanpen Todd - dependent; Philip Krater - U.S. Navy; Katherine Hedlund - U.S. Navy; William Murphy

Aug. 13: William Underwood

Aug. 18: Robert Anthony; Arlene Anthony - dependent; Edwin Martinez - U.S. Army; Felicia Martinez - dependent

Aug 19: Leslie Schwartzstein; Allen Jumbeck - U.S. Air Force; Floria Jumbeck - dependent

Aug. 21: Michael Lopez - U.S. Army

Aug. 22: Robert Borghgraef - U.S. Army; Bruce Depue - U.S. Air Force; Saraf Depue - dependent; Warner Weidinger; Weidinger - dependent; Edward Waldron - U.S. Army

Aug. 28: Anthony Sacco - U.S. Army; Gerald Christian - U.S. Navy