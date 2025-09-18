Public meeting to discuss Lake County’s ADA transition plan

Lake County is hosting a public meeting to share progress on its Americans with Disabilities Act Comprehensive Transition Plan, and they want your input.

The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lake County Central Permit Facility, Second Floor, 500 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville.

The goal of the ADA Comprehensive Transition Plan is to enhance accessibility across county programs, services, activities, public buildings and pedestrian facilities such as sidewalks, crosswalks and curb ramps within the public rights of way.

The meeting will include a short presentation, followed by opportunities for the public to provide direct, interactive comments and recommendations for the proposed plan during the meeting. Everyone is welcome, including individuals with disabilities and organizations representing them.

Your input is essential to guiding future improvements and ensuring Lake County is an accessible place for everyone.

Registration for this open house is recommended but not required.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability or family status. To request an accommodation, contact the Lake County ADA Coordinator at 847-377-2250 or adacoordinator@lakecountyil.gov.