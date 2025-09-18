Shaw Local

Loving young cat ready for her turn at forever home

Athena is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Sept. 18, 2025

Athena is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Sept. 18, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

By Shaw Local News Network

GRAYSLAKE – Athena says, “Pregnant and homeless ...not fun! All this is in the past now.

“My kittens were adopted, and now it is my turn to find a family. No drama with me. I’m just a lover, always extending my paw a little as if to wave you to come over. I can never get enough petting and loving, and I am super affectionate.

“If you are looking for a down-to-earth cat that knows what is important in life, I’m ready to move in with you! As one of the staff members said, I’m a love!

“I’m at the PetSmart on Route 12 in Kildeer.”

Athena is about a year old, spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application.

For information or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.

