Man charged with intentionally setting Round Lake home on fire

ROUND LAKE -- A Cary man has been charged in connection with setting the Round Lake area home where he rented garage space on fire, police said.

About 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 35300 block of North Summitt Place, unincorporated Round Lake, for a structure fire, according to a news release. The home engulfed in flames and area fire departments arrived moments later and began fighting the fire.

Sheriff’s telecommunicators obtained information from a 911 caller that someone was seen leaving the home with a can of gasoline, just prior to the home becoming engulfed in flames, according to the release.

A description was relayed to the deputies at the scene, which allowed deputies to quickly locate a man who matched that description. Further investigation revealed that the man was Robert D. Neumann, 43, of Cary, according to the release.

Sheriff’s detectives determined that Neumann has been renting space above a detached garage at the property to stay in from time to time. He was not allowed in the actual residence. Police say Neumann poured gasoline at the rear of the home and set it on fire, for no apparent reason.

Nobody was inside the residence as it was only used as a weekend getaway home, according to the release.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the fire.

Sheriff’s detectives searched the detached garage space being used by Neumann, where they recovered a nearly empty can of gasoline, according to the release.

Neumann has been charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, and residential arson, a Class 1 felony;

Newmann was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.