Lake County Retired Teachers Association to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 9, at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe and Bakery in Libertyville, at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

The cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A pre-luncheon get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be Jessica Hoselton, IRTA executive director, who will share news of upcoming events in the state and our region.

All retired educators are welcome to attend, and no reservations are necessary. Also, members are reminded to send in reservations for the October meeting.