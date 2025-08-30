Two men charged in beating at Fox Lake business

FOX LAKE – Two Lake County men have been arrested in connection with an aggravated battery that occurred in Fox Lake.

About 12:24 p.m. Aug. 11, the Fox Lake Police Department responded to a business in the 800 block of West Grand Avenue in Fox Lake, after a 911 caller reported a battery had occurred. When officers arrived on scene, a 33-year-old man was found sitting at an outside table with extensive injuries, according to a news release.. Fox Lake Fire Prevention District personnel transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After a thorough investigation, Fox Lake detectives determined that the man was followed into the bathroom at the business and attacked by one man.

The police identified that man as 46-year-old Joseph D. Abbott of Antioch, according to the release.

After the attack, Abbott and another man, identifed by police as Noah D. Argiewicz of Fox Lake, attempted to intimidate the 911 caller by pounding on the door and trying to force entry into the bathroom where the attacked man had locked himself in, according to the release.

Police say Argiewicz then assisted Abbott in fleeing the scene.

On Aug. 22, arrest warrants for Abbott and Argiewicz were approved by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and signed by a Lake County judge.

Abbot is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 3 felony; aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony; and mob action, a Class 4 felony. Argiewicz is charged with mob action, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated assault in a public place, a Class A misdemeanor.

Argiewicz was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies in the early morning hours of Aug. 27. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a detention request, which was denied. Argiewicz was released on pretrial conditions by a Lake County judge with a future court date of Sept. 23..

Abbott turned himself in at the Lake County Jail on Aug. 29 in the early morning hours. He is currently being held for First Appearance Court. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office will be filing a detention order to have Abbott held at the Lake County Jail until trial.