Lake County veterans leader elected president of advocacy group

Andrew Tangen, superintendent at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Lake County, was elected June 8 as the judge advocate of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at their Annual Business Meeting and Training Conference. (Photo courtesy of National Association of County Veterans Service Officers )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Andrew Tangen of Lake County was elected in July as the president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at their annual conference held in Louisville.

Tangen assists veterans and their families from across Lake County by helping them get access to the VA services and benefits they deserve. In addition to his role as the superintendent of the Veteran Assistance Commission of Lake County, he prepares veteran claims for service-connected disabilities and helps surviving spouses with matters related to their VA benefits.

As the president, Tangen will be responsible for leading the organization of about 2,000 veteran advocates such as himself.

Along with serving veterans and their families, Tangen is a graduate of the Citadel and a veteran, having served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy for 14 years.

“I am honored and excited to take the helm of this organization that represents those who serve our veterans,” Tangen said in a news release. “Advocates need advocates, too, and because of the strong efforts of my predecessors, NACVSO is well-positioned to continue its growth and partnerships across the nation.”

​​Since 1989, NACVSO has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and supported the nation’s 2,000-plus county veterans service officers.

CVSOs are local government employees responsible for helping veterans and their families in their communities access their benefits. CVSOs can help advocate for veterans and their families with the VA, connect them to state and local resources and identify gaps in policies that serve the veterans in their communities.