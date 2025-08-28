Lake County Forest Preserves adds Winthrop Harbor site

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Forest Preserves’ Board of Commissioners approved the creation of a new preserve in far northeastern Lake County and the expansion of Kestrel Ridge Forest Preserve near Round Lake.

In Winthrop Harbor, the Forest Preserves will acquire 120.8 acres from LEH Limited Partnership and Har-Bar Inc. for $4.59 million. The properties, located along Lewis Avenue between Fifth and Ninth streets, border the Robert McClory Bike Path and feature open space, wetlands and scenic views.

The acquisition supports the forest preserves’ strategic goals of conservation, public access and long-term sustainability. Both parcels are currently leased for farming. A formal name will be determined later.

“This new preserve helps us achieve our mission of ensuring all residents have access to nature,” Executive Director Ty Kovach said in a news release. “It brings much-needed open space to an underserved part of the county, advancing our commitment to an equitable distribution of forest preserves and providing new opportunities for recreation, habitat restoration and a healthier environment for the community.”

In Grant Township, the board approved the $3.59 million purchase of the 143.6-acre Wilson Road Livestock property, located north of Route 120 and east of Wilson Road. The land will be added to Kestrel Ridge Forest Preserve and includes part of the Millennium Trail within a 50-foot easement already owned by the forest preserves.

The expansion will protect wetlands, forests and scenic vistas, enhance wildlife habitats and strengthen the trail corridor for future maintenance and improvements. The Wilson Road property is vacant and leased for farming; those leases will transfer to the Forest Preserves at closing.

Funding for the acquisition that closes first will come from general obligation bonds; the other will be covered by referendum funds.

Board President Jessica Vealitzek said she is thrilled with the purchases. “These acquisitions not only expand access to nature, but they also strengthen the vital ecosystem services our preserves provide, from cleaner air and water to healthier habitats for wildlife. This is an investment that will benefit our residents and the environment for generations.”