Lake County families to benefit from $150K prenatal care boost

One Hope United, a Chicago-based nonprofit that support children and families through education, prevention and intervention services, has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Telligen Community Initiative.

The funding is part of TCI’s Strengthening Families and Communities program and will support the organization’s efforts to expand doula services and prenatal services in underserved communities in Illinois.

The grant will allow One Hope United to partner with Develop Healthy Families Illinois —training doulas to provide holistic, culturally responsive care and support to new and expecting parents.

“At One Hope United, we believe in the power of early intervention and family-centered support. Our Healthy Families Illinois program has long been a trusted resource for parents, offering evidence-based services that build stronger, healthier futures for children,” said Damon Cates, president and CEO, One Hope United. “While core funding allows us to sustain these services, it doesn’t cover the full scope of what families need to thrive. This grant enables us to expand critical supports like doula care in Lake County to ensure pregnant people and young families have access to quality care from the very beginning.”

TCI Executive Director Matt McGarvey added, “We are proud to support One Hope United and the impactful work they are doing to strengthen Illinois families. Their focus on culturally responsive care and community-centered engagement reflects the very best of what our Strengthening Families and Communities program is designed to promote.”

The funding is part of a record-setting year for TCI, which awarded more than $2.4 million in grants across Illinois and Oklahoma. Since 2014, TCI has supported a total of more than 450 projects working to address health disparities and improve community well-being in states served by TCI.