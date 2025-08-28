Former educator announces campaign for Lake County Board

Community leader, businessman, and former educator John Muellner, has announced his candidacy for District 1 of the Lake County Board. (Photo provided by John Muellner)

LINDENHURST – Community leader, businessman and former educator John Muellner, has announced his candidacy for District 1 of the Lake County Board to restore common sense in local government to make Lake County an affordable and accessible home for working families.

“Lake County deserves fresh leadership that understands the challenges of working families and reflects the concerns of our community,” Muellner said in a news release. “I’m running to eliminate wasteful spending that costs residents hundreds and thousands of dollars a year, ensure residents receive the basic services they need and protect our county’s natural beauty with smart, responsible decisions. With a working-class mentality, we can better serve working families and make Lake County a place they can call home.”

Raised by working parents, Muellner developed a deep appreciation for hard work, fiscal responsibility, and community service early in life. His career began as a teacher and educational administrator, serving children and families in school districts and organizations like the YMCA and YWCA. Today, he works for a small, family-run business that produces bus parts.

This breadth of experience allows Muellner to understand what working families are going through on a daily basis, where the cost of living continues to rise.

“I’m not a career politician,” he said. “I’m committed to practical, common-sense solutions that deliver real results for our neighbors, not wasteful projects or special-interest programs.”

Muellner serves as vice president of the Lake Villa Lions Club, a member of the Veterans Memorial Commission Board, and president of the Lake Villa Township Republicans. His deep local roots underscore his commitment to represent all residents – working families, seniors, and young professionals alike.

Linda Pedersen, the incumbent County Board Member who is not seeking reelection, has already come out in support of John Muellner’s campaign.

“John Muellner is the type of next-generation leader we need on the Lake County Board right now,” she said. “He understands what working families are going through and has a keen eye for uncovering wasteful spending within the county that is costing our residents. I want to see the next County Board Member of our district serve with integrity and be a voice of common sense – that is exactly who our residents would be getting with John Muellner.”