Serve, Rally, Win! Pickleball tournament comes to Fox Lake

Winners L to R: Laurie Knasel and Tim Camp (Silver Medal Winners), Debbie Dickinson and David Moss (Gold Medal Winners), Dale Lundius and Barbara Billimack (Bronze Medal Winners) (Photo provided by 606 Academy)

FOX LAKE – It was an action-packed weekend of fun as 606 Academy and the village of Fox Lake proudly presented the inaugural Pickleball Tournament, which took place on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Lakefront Park Pickleball Courts.

This exciting new event was open to adults ages 18 and over, welcoming players of all skill levels to compete, connect, and celebrate the fastest-growing sport in the country.

From recreational players to serious competitors, the tournament featured residents in mixed doubles brackets competing in thrilling back-and-forth matches, aiming to win the top honors and bragging rights of taking home the first-place honors.

“This tournament is about more than just competition – it’s about bringing people together through a shared love for the game,” U.S. Marine Corps veteran and founder of 606 Academy Coach Greg said. “We’re proud to have teamed up with Lakefront Park’s Jennifer Kuhn, program and events manager, and Kim Loewe, recreation and special events coordinator, who were instrumental in coordinating this event with 606 Academy, and we hope this becomes an annual tradition here in Fox Lake.”

A portion of the event proceeds will benefit children looking for recreational and sports programming, reflecting the tournament’s commitment to community impact. The top three winners were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals and gift cards from Rusty Malts Coffee & Ice Cream in Ringwood.

606 Academy is more than basketball - it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and community. 606 Academy began as a personal mission to give back. After serving his country and exploring a path in education, Greg found his calling through youth sports – starting as a part-time coach and growing into a full-time passion.

He built 606 from the ground up, often driving rideshare between practices and facing obstacles, lost gym space and limited resources. But his vision never wavered: create a place where kids feel purpose, belonging and opportunity.

With guidance from mentors like Jarryd Loyd and Ismaila Kane, and a turning point supported by WNBA star Jewell Loyd, 606 Academy became more than a program – it became a movement. A gifted American flag, once forgotten in an attic, now symbolizes the hope and legacy behind it all.

Today, alongside coaches like Matthew Fields and Jaronn Watkins, 606 Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit teaching leadership, service and self-belief through basketball and beyond.

Every child deserves a chance to succeed—no matter their background.