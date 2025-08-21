Gurnee Days winners announced

Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and “Rib Eating Contest” (always a crowd favorite) was back again. This year, District 56 took the coveted trophy. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The community of Gurnee came together to celebrate the end of summer on Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10, at Gurnee Days.

Festival grounds at Viking Park opened at noon Saturday. Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and rib-eating contest (always a crowd favorite) was back again. This year, District 56 took the coveted trophy.

Gurnee Days also hosted a Community Art Show in Viking Park’s Dance Hall. Talent was shown by over 350 local Gurnee students and adult artists. Special thanks to Art Show judges Mary Neely, Val Brandner and Jack Littlefield of the Lake County Art League for taking the time to view and judge all the submitted artwork.

Gurnee Days hosted a Community Art Show in Viking Park’s Dance Hall. Talent was shown by over 350 local Gurnee students and adult artists. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Congratulations to this year’s Community Art Show winners:

Best in Show

Eshelle Zeeshan (Teen/High School ages 14-18) Summer Promises

Youth (Ages 5-9):

1st – Rylen Price

2nd – Christian Turner

3rd – Gracie Mielkczynski

Junior (Ages 10-13):

1st – Skyla Florip

2nd – Jia Allard

3rd – Chris Guerrero

Teen/High School (Ages 14-18):

1st – Isabella Saavedra

2nd – Matt Greer

3rd – Ruby Lester

Adult (19+):

1st – Paula Ofenloch

2nd – Jan Wilinski

3rd – Samantha McDonald

Senior (65+):

1st – Mary Kissel

2nd – Diane Gricar

3rd – Diane Peters

The Gurnee Days Bags Tournament also took place on Saturday, with 10 teams participating. Congratulations to this year’s champions, Throw Down Bound (Paul Seltzer and Mike Glienna). The Mobiles (Clayton Mobile and Cale Mobile) took second place, with Affordable Collision (Jorge Mora and Isaac Mora) taking third.

From ribs to local eats, music, fireworks, and entertainment, it was another Gurnee Days to remember. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

Live music and fireworks are always a highlight of the weekend. Tim Gleason Whiskey Country Band kicked off Gurnee Days, with ARRA rocking out before and after a spectacular fireworks show.

On Sunday, there was a little rain on the parade, but the Gurnee Days traditions continued with Gurnee’s Farmer Market and Car Show. Presented by North Shore Rods Inc. and McClure’s Garage, nearly 300 cars drove into Viking Park.

On Sunday, there was a little rain on the parade, but the Gurnee Days traditions continued with Gurnee’s Farmer Market and Car Show. Presented by North Shore Rods Inc. and McClure’s Garage, nearly 300 cars drove into Viking Park. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

This year’s parade has over 50 entries from local businesses and municipalities, including Gurnee Park District’s Super FitNation Float, Warren Township Cheer and Pom, and Gurnee Police Department, honoring Officer of the Year, Tom Yencich.

The parade was led by Gurnee Days Honoree Martha Welton-Schmidt. Special thanks to platinum sponsor Woody Buick GMC for providing the honoree vehicle.

After the parade, guests enjoyed more delicious food, the Exchange Club of Gurnee’s beer garden and local vendor booths. ’90s Rock Nation took the stage, after a brief run delay, closing out Gurnee Days 2025.

In support of the local business community, Gurnee Days was proud to provide local vendor booths on Saturday and Sunday. About 30 local businesses were represented. Thousands of visitors came to Gurnee Days. From ribs to local eats, music, fireworks, and entertainment, it was another Gurnee Days to remember.

“It was truly a celebration. A celebration for the community, with the community. Thank you to all our partners, staff, and visitors for a memorable weekend,” Gurnee Park District Executive Director Mike Szpylman said in a news release.