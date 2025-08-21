GLCU celebrates successful Fill the Boat school supply drive

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union, a nonprofit financial cooperative headquartered in Northern Illinois, recently wrapped up its Fill the Boat school supply drive benefitting local schools.

Each of the credit union’s 21 locations collected school supplies through Aug. 2

Items on the donation list included everything from pencils and pens to calculators and backpacks. This year, GLCU collected more than 10,000 school supply items.

“Providing students with the tools and resources they need to succeed is a key part of GLCU’s mission of banking for a greater good,” president and CEO Steve Bugg said in a news release. “From school supply drives to scholarships, we’re proud to empower students, no matter where they might be on their educational journeys.”

At the end of the supply drive, GLCU branch managers and teams coordinated drop-offs to local schools in need.