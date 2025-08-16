Gurnee Place Memory Care to host health fair

GURNEE – Gurnee Place Memory Care is hosting a health fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

This event will feature local health care experts and vendors discussing ways to enhance one’s health and well-being.

Free screenings, wellness tips, and other valuable resources will also be available.

This event is free and open to the public and no RSVP is required. If you’d like more details, please contact Bobby Smith at bsmithjr@gurneeplace.com.

Gurnee Place Memory Care is located at 505 N. Hunt Club Road, Gurnee.

The specialized team at Gurnee Place Memory Care serves families with a safe, supportive environment designed to elevate the lifestyles of seniors who are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia-related illnesses or conditions. Whether seeking a short-term respite stay or a comforting place to call home, by being part the Gurnee Place community, residents experience joy each day through social connections, enriching activities, and compassionate care while families find peace of mind.

Discover more at gurneeplace.com.