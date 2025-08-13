Need to get rid of batteries? SWALCO can help

GURNEE – SWALCO is expanding its household chemical waste accepted materials list to include a larger variety of household battery types.

The following batteries are accepted:

Single-use non-rechargeable alkaline and primary Batteries: AAA, AA, C, D, 9-volt and 6-volt, lithium, zinc-air, zinc-carbon, zinc chloride and button batteries labeled CR/SR/LR.

Non-automotive and non-marine lead acid batteries: backup sump pump, riding lawn mower, and small sealed lead acid batteries

Rechargeable batteries: lithium-ion (Li-Ion), nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd), nickel metal hydride (Ni-MH)

Damaged or defective batteries: stinky, swollen or cracked

Lithium batteries can catch fire, especially when damaged. When placed in household trash and recycling bins, lithium batteries often get damaged by trash compactors and can cause fires during transportation and at waste and recycling facilities.

SWALCO offers two options for HCW disposal: year-round collection events twice a month at SWALCO’s Gurnee facility (1311 N. Estes St., Gurnee) and mobile events from May through September at various Lake County locations.

HCW events are free for Illinois residents, and appointments are always required. To schedule an appointment, visit app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule/ab9f2c49.