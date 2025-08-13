Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run registration now open

Decorated Jeeps begin to parade into the Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram parking lot in Fox Lake prior to the 2024 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run. The event has supported tens of thousands of McHenry County and Lake County families at Christmastime since its 2013 inception. (Photo by Brandon Wilk for Jeeps on the Run)

FOX LAKE – You don’t have to be Buddy the Elf to radiate a little early Christmas spirit.

You need only to visit jeepsontherun.com, where registration is now open for the 13th annual Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run and after-party scheduled for Dec. 7.

For $30 per Jeep and $5 per after-party ticket – no Jeep ownership required to attend the after-party – registrants receive the gift of knowing they’ll place smiles on kids’ faces this holiday season. Event organizers coordinate with U.S. Marines Toys for Tots to benefit families in Lake and McHenry counties, with more than 50,000 families supported over the past 12 years.

Cash donations buy additional toys after the run, said Mike Missak, president of Jeeps on the Run. The organization has raised more than $2 million in cash and toys since 2013, giving primarily to Toys for Tots but also to charities including the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association, as well as area food pantries.

Jeeps registered for the 2025 event will gather once again at the location of event title sponsor Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fox Lake and travel to the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort in Lincolnshire, where semi-tractor trailers will await participants’ toy donations. The decorated Jeep procession is capped at 500.

“We typically sell out, so register those Jeeps ASAP,” Missak said, adding that 2025 is shaping up to prove exceptionally exciting. “Not only do we have a new, $46,375 Jeep Gladiator to raffle off, but our after-party crew also is looking to add some impressive new interactive activities for all who attend.”

While activity details, as well as the live band selection, are still coming together, one ever-popular VIP’s presence is definitely a lock. “Santa will be there,” Missak said. “We pinned that down before we said goodbye to him last year.”

Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram president and dealer principal Ray Scarpelli Jr., who has donated about $300,000 to Jeeps on the Run in the form of new Jeeps for raffling and other support, said he is looking forward to another successful event.

“For a lot of folks, the Toys for Tots Run equates with the launch of the holiday season,” Scarpelli said. “Families have such a terrific time, and it is wonderful to witness the generosity of the community. I’m proud to be associated with such a well-run, fun event that benefits so many.”

Event sponsorships remain available, starting at $350. For information, email mike@jeepsontherun.com.

For more information about the run or after-party, or to register, visit jeepsontherun.com, where Jeep raffle tickets and merch also may be purchased. Only 3,000 Jeep raffle tickets will be sold; tickets cost $20.

To keep up to date on the latest, follow the group on Instagram @jeepsontherun, follow their public Facebook group or check them out on YouTube. Jeeps on the Run also has implemented a new text-alert system for those who want time-sensitive updates regarding upcoming events. Click the “Keep in Touch” button on the jeepsontherun.com homepage to opt in.