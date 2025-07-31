McLaughlin to host ‘Don’t Overpay!’ property tax event

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington, will host a free “Don’t Overpay!” property tax appeal event Aug. 1 at the Barrington Area Library. The event is designed to help local residents better understand and navigate the property tax appeals process.

“Property taxes and out-of-control government spending continue to hurt families across our region,” McLaughlin said in a news release. “As a former mayor who lowered our village’s tax levy seven times, I understand how critical it is for taxpayers to be informed and proactive in ensuring fair and accurate assessments.”

The event will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway in Barrington.

McLaughlin’s legislative staff will be available to answer questions about state issues and provide assistance with constituent services.

For information or to RSVP, call 224-634-8300, visit RepMcLaughlin.com or email RepMcLaughlin@gmail.com.