Lake County ranks in Top 10 nationally for economic development

Lake County has been named one of the top 10 counties in the nation to do business in by Site Selection Magazine, recognizing the county’s ongoing efforts to foster a business-friendly environment while enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The magazine publishes its “America’s Best Counties” report annually, ranking counties based on their performance in attracting corporate facility projects, capital investment and jobs created.

They cited Lake County’s aggressive investment, job creation, rapid industry expansion and valuable proximity to Chicago – named the top U.S. metro for corporate relocation – for this recognition. The success is a reflection of Lake County’s strong leadership and the strategic business retention and attraction efforts led by the county’s economic development corporation, Lake County Partners, according to a news release.

Through strong partnerships with state and local leaders and a laser-focused commitment to a reliable infrastructure, skilled talent, top-ranked education and a high quality of life, Lake County is building a community where businesses thrive and residents succeed.

“We’re honored to receive this national recognition, which reflects our strong and ongoing commitment to expanding economic opportunity across Lake County,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said in the release. “This achievement goes beyond helping businesses grow. It’s about creating good-paying jobs and building a more inclusive and prosperous future for all our residents, priorities that are woven into our strategic plan.”

Lake County is a well-established hub for key industries, including life sciences, advanced manufacturing and professional and technical services. It is the home of many globally recognized brands, which highlights its popularity as a location of choice for corporate headquarters.

With its central location between Chicago and Milwaukee, reliable transportation network and quick access to three major international airports and nearby ports, Lake County is a gateway for domestic and global markets, putting the county at a strategic crossroads for goods distribution.

The education-to-career pipelines, fueled by top-ranked schools – the College of Lake County, Lake County Tech Campus, Rosalind Franklin University and Lake Forest College – and partnerships with local businesses fortify the workforce pipeline and support economic growth.

Economic development is among Lake County’s key strategic priorities. The county collaborates closely with organizations such as Lake County Partners, the Lake County Workforce Development and the Lake County Visitors and Tourism Bureau to attract and retain businesses, connect people with meaningful careers and promote the region as a dynamic place to live, work and visit.

“Over the past five years, Lake County Partners has helped drive $1.33 billion in direct investment, creating over 4,600 new jobs and retaining nearly 5,000 jobs,” Kevin Considine, Lake County Partners’ president and CEO, said in the release. “Being recognized by Site Selection Magazine as one of the top counties in the country in which to do business is a powerful endorsement of our ongoing commitment to equitable economic development. The honor validates the effectiveness of our efforts to attract and retain businesses, foster innovation, support talent development and build vibrant communities.”