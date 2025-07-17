Local photographer featured at CLC gallery

Relatively few artists – even seasoned ones – get invited to show 30 of their pieces at a prestigious art gallery. Yet that’s what happened to Grayslake photographer Ernest J. Schweit, whose work is being featured in a show titled “Respite” at the College of Lake County’s Robert T. Wright Gallery.

Gallery curator Ann Rintz chose the one-time newspaper editor for a show that also features paintings by Carol Keene and ceramics by Evelyn Payne.

Ernest J. Schweit's work is being featured in a show called “Respite” at the College of Lake County’s Robert T. Wright Gallery. (Photo provided by College of Lake County)

Rintz, who believes all arts support one another, said, “I invite artists with an expertise and an understanding of why they do what they do. I knew Ernie had a cohesive body of work and has been very involved in the community. I chose him as the cornerstone of the show because he shows a deep appreciation for the natural world and has a nice local focus. I decided to build this show around his work.”

When notified, Schweit said, “I’d say I was surprised. I’ve known Ann for quite some time through my work as one of the founders of the Grayslake Arts Alliance. When she called, I thought she was looking for my thoughts on an artist to pick for the show. However, when it became apparent she was interested in showing my work, I was happy and honored to accept.”

The 30 images chosen – the largest public display of his work ever – include landscape photos from Big Sur in northern California, the mountains and deserts around Tucson, Arizona, and locations in Lake County.

The show isn’t Schweit’s first collaboration with the College of Lake County. The college bought three of his works for its permanent collection at its new campus in Waukegan.

Schweit always had an interest in photography but began his work life in journalism, spending 32 years at the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights. He left in 2009 in a job change that gave him a chance to pursue a simmering passion in photography full time.

A lifelong resident of the Chicago area, he said, “I love the natural beauty of the Midwest, especially the lakes and forested areas of Lake County and the rural areas of Wisconsin and downstate Illinois.”

Schweit’s work begins with the natural beauty he captures in the field – a golden sunset, a peaceful lake at sunrise or a rugged coastline in the dead of winter.

“Clicking the shutter is only the start. I create my personal vision playing with shape, texture and, most importantly, light and color to create my personal vision of every image I make,” he said. “The final work is less literal and more of a personal interpretation.”

"Scattered" by Ernest J. Schweit (Photo provided by College of Lake County)

As an extension of his work, in 2009, he collaborated on an awarding-winning book, “Wisconsin Barns.” His photographs help chronicle the love affair between Wisconsin’s farmers and their barns. Since then, he and his artist wife, Maureen, have been traveling extensively and especially love Arizona and the western coastal areas. As they travel, they create art.

Schweit’s work has been featured in group and small one-man shows throughout Lake and DuPage counties, The Chicago Tribune, WGN-TV, Fox News Chicago and the Lake County Journal have featured his work.