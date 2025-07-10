Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office honored

WAUKEGAN – Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and Chief of Victim Services Jacqueline Herrera Giron, along with the Victim Services Division, were presented with Champion of Victims’ Rights awards from Marsy’s Law for Illinois for their outstanding commitment and professional excellence in advocating for, and delivering on, victims’ rights for victims of violent crime in Lake County.

Marsy’s Law views the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office as a model of victims’ rights enforcement and support in Illinois, according to a news release.

Notably, after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Parade in 2022, Rinehart’s office immediately geared up in direct and effective victim services for all involved. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office was victim focused from the first moment of the tragedy and remains so years later.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office also annually leads the largest event in Illinois to educate the public and service providers about victims’ rights and services during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Rinehart has highlighted in panels and trainings Illinois’ crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law for Illinois, which was adopted more than 10 years ago. Marsy’s Law for Illinois expanded victims’ rights and made them legally enforceable. Rinehart articulated his commitment to these rights repeatedly and made them a centerpiece for his office.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has been distinguished for its attention to the problems of domestic violence victims in particular. The website features a page devoted to victim feedback for the office. Rinehart also partners proactively with victim service provider New Horizons to address victim trauma issues.

“Eric Rinehart and Jackie Herrera Giron embody everything a victim would want from a prosecutor’s office,” said Jennifer Bishop Jenkins, state director for Marsy’s Law for Illinois. “They are compassionate, considerate and committed to ensuring crime victims have access to their rights under Marsy’s Law. They are truly ‘Champions of Victims Rights’ in every way.”

“I am so honored to be recognized by one of the leading groups that has been changing the national conversation around victims’ rights,” Rinehart said in the release. ”Every hour the men and women of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office work innovatively and urgently to address trauma that is caused by crime. We remain dedicated to lifting up and following the Illinois Victim’s Bill of Rights, connecting victims to support services and navigating victims through the court process. We will never stop doing everything we can to ensure victims see justice in the courtrooms and long-term safety in all communities.”

“Marsy’s Law elevated victims’ voices by adding critical protections and ensuring their participation in the judicial process,” Herrera Giron said in the release. “This vital work continues through the vision and dedication of leaders who prioritize victims’ rights and invest in creating a victim-focused environment guided by a victim-centered approach. Their ongoing efforts and constant advocacy help ensure that victims’ voices and rights remain at the forefront.”