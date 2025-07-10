3D Sideouts’ summer band lineup features genres for all tastes

Reserved seating options are plentiful for patrons to enjoy outdoor concerts at 3D Sideouts in Island Lake. For more details, find the events calendar at 3dsideouts.com, click on the desired event, then click the tickets button. (Photos provided by 3D Sideouts)

ISLAND LAKE – With its extensive menu, weekly specials and variety of activities to enjoy, 3D Sideouts offers plenty of reasons to visit.

But for Dave Neil, it’s the great music and people that keep him tuned in and smiling.

“They have a lot of terrific bands and a great outdoor performance area,” the Trout Valley resident said of Sideouts, located at 4018 W. Roberts Road in Island Lake. “The staff there absolutely go out of their way to be friendly and attentive. The food is really good, too.”

Neil said he catches bands and hangs out with friends at Sideouts at least a couple of times a month. He’s seen the Freddy Jones Band, Terrapin Flyer and numerous other acts there and keeps an eye on the schedule at 3dsideouts.com for what’s coming up.

And what’s coming up won’t disappoint, no matter one’s musical tastes, 3D Sideouts owner Jerry DeLaurentis said.

“The question everyone asks is ‘What kind of music do you have?’ ” he said. “Our band schedule appeals to everyone. We feature some country, some classic rock, pop-punk, we have tribute bands and national acts, acoustic Thursdays, ’50s, ’60s and rockabilly bands on Sundays.”

Among the upcoming acts will be Louder Now with Burning Cactus on Friday, July 18. Billed as an ultimate pop-punk and emo night, the music starts at 7 p.m. Also that weekend, an Icons of Country night is slated for Saturday, July 19. Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Zac Brown Band tributes begin at 6 p.m.

Along with the regional and national acts, what makes the venue stand out is the raised patio stage, impeccable sound system and seating options, DeLaurentis said.

“I do believe we have the No. 1 outdoor stage and seating setup of the Chicago suburbs,” he said. “With our multi-level patios, party decks and gazebo seating, the sight lines and the sound are just better here. There really isn’t a bad seat.”

Fans can choose from general admission, reserved table, gazebo or skybox seating options, with prices typically ranging from $8 to $10 for a general admission ticket to $65 to $80 for a reserved table for four and on up to $600 to $800 to reserve the Kona Cabana Party Deck for a party of 40, depending on the band.

Go to ticketweb.com and search for Sideouts to see ticket options for all upcoming shows, including In the Flesh (a Pink Floyd tribute band) July 12, Houses of the Holy (Led Zeppelin tribute) July 25, Rok Brigade (Def Leppard tribute) with Sins N’ Roses (Guns N’ Roses tribute) Aug. 1 and Made In America (Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood tributes) Aug. 2.

Later in August, Gabriel Sanchez presents The Prince Experience. The Main Squeeze and Local H also will delight fans.

Aside from the patio stage and live performances, 3D Sideouts offers everything from bowling to darts, sand volleyball and bag toss. It also features a broad selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic cocktails and beers. Food is served daily. Menu options range from pastas, pizzas and paninis to grilled, blackened salmon and pot roast.

A Friday all-you-can-eat fish fry takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. weekly. Brunch is available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and select holidays.

For more information, visit 3dsideouts.com, email staff@sideouts.com or call 847-526-7174.

If you go

What: Concerts on the patio

Where: 3D Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake

When: Summer weekends

Full schedule, tickets: 3dsideouts.com/events-calendar