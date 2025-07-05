Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near Round Lake

ROUND LAKE -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred July 4 near Round Lake, police said.

About 9:10 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairfield Road and Nippersink Road, unincorporated Round Lake, for a traffic crash involving a car and pedestrian, according to a news release.

Deputies found a 67-year-old man of unincorporated Round Lake injured in the roadway.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Nissan Versa, driven by a 22-year-old Wauconda woman, was traveling south on Fairfield Road in the area of Nippersink Road. As the driver of the Nissan traveled south, she struck the pedestrian, who appears to have been crossing Fairfield Road, according to the release.

The pedestrian was not wearing reflective or contrasting clothing and was not crossing in a crosswalk, police said. The roadway in the area of the crash was an unlit area.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious, but what appear to be injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.