Lake County unveils new regional facility for emergency preparedness and response

After more than a decade of planning and coordination, regional 911 consolidation partners and federal, state and local officials gathered June 27 to celebrate the completion of the Lake County Regional Operations and Communications Facility, a central hub that will strengthen 911 services and emergency response across the county. (Photo provided by Lake County government)

LIBERTYVILLE – After more than a decade of planning and coordination, regional 911 consolidation partners and federal, state and local officials gathered June 27 to celebrate the completion of the Lake County Regional Operations and Communications Facility, a central hub that will strengthen 911 services and emergency response across the county.

The facility is more than 37,000 square feet and is located on Lake County’s Libertyville campus. It will house three major operations:

• LakeComm, a consolidated 911 emergency communications center

• The Joint Emergency Telephone System Board of Lake County, which receives 911 surcharge funds and provides operational oversight of the overall 911 system

• The Lake County Emergency Management Agency and its Emergency Operations Center, which coordinates emergency and disaster planning and response.

For many years, public safety entities in Lake County explored the idea of combining 911 dispatch centers, known as public safety answering points, to reduce call transfers, improve coordination and share information more easily. That effort led to the creation of LakeComm, which will serve as the consolidated 911 emergency communications center for 30 police and fire/EMS agencies.

“The ROC stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together with a common goal,” Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart said. “It will provide our local first responders with state-of-the-art technology in a purpose-built facility. This will result in overall long-term cost savings, fewer service redundancies and ultimately save time, lives and property when minutes matter most.”

LakeComm will be using the computer software system rolled out for local law enforcement and fire/EMS agencies last year. The technology consolidated more than 15 systems into a single, integrated package. This includes Computer Aided Dispatch, records management and law enforcement reporting.

“As a firefighter and EMT for 24 years, I’ve seen firsthand how even slight delays in response can impact lives,” said J. Kevin Hunter, JETSB of Lake County chair and Lake County Board member for District 5. “Launching this new software system was a key part of 911 consolidation. It created a shared, standardized foundation that will improve response times, coordination and information sharing across all agencies.”

LCEMA will use the space to prepare and train Lake County and local communities for major storms, disasters and countywide emergencies. During emergencies, LCEMA activates the Emergency Operations Center, where partners from across the state and county, such as the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross, come to coordinate resources for people in need.

The ROC is designed to withstand severe weather events, including tornadoes and long-term power outages. It is Lake County government’s first net-zero building, meaning the facility will consume no more energy than is produced from renewable sources. It is powered by more than 1,900 solar panels and is heated and cooled using a geothermal energy system of 56 wells located 400 feet below ground.

The ROC was funded by a $30 million Lake County General Obligation Bond and additional money contributed via Lake County’s Capitol program and the American Rescue Plan Act, a $5 million Lake County Emergency Telephone System Board commitment, $2 million from the Illinois Clean Energy Communities Foundation Grant and a $1 million Emergency Operations Center Grant obtained by U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield.

“This day is about more than a building. It’s the fulfillment of a commitment to invest wisely in the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Patrice Sutton, Lake County administrator. “The project’s completion stands as a testament to every contributor, beginning with the Lake County Board, whose collaborative approach was rooted in sound fiscal planning and long-term investment.