U.S. Army anniversary marked in Lake Zurich

Col. Mike Peck, CWO2 Eliseo Lopez, Congresswoman Darby Hill,, CWO5 Alfred Saller, Master of Ceremonies Gilbert Goodman and CWWO4 Art Dokovic at the June 14 celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Lake Zurich. (Photo provided by Eliseo Lopez, MOWW Chicago Chapter)

LAKE ZURICH – On June 14, the U.S. Army celebrated its 250th anniversary and a number of organizations held events in its honor.

American Legion Post 964 in Lake Zurich held a formal dinner to honor the occasion.

Members of the Chicago Chapter of the MOWW, AUSA, ROA and MOAA joined in with the American Legion 964 membership to celebrate. The event drew about 95 people.

Allen Lynch and Col. Mike Peck display the Colonel Robert McCormick plaque for permanent display at Cantigny. (Photo provided by Col. Mike Peck)

Guest speakers were Allen Lynch, a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient; Maj. Gen. James K. Kolaska, commanding general of the 416th Engineer Command; and retired Maj. Gen. James H. Mukoyama, U.S. Army.

The post provided funds for a plaque bearing a resolution by the Illinois General Assembly and honoring the career of Col. Robert McCormick, who founded Cantigny. The presentation was made by state Sen. Darby A. Hills.

First Lt. Zhi Chen, Congresswoman Darby Hill, and Col. Mike Peck at the celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary June 14 in Lake Zurich. (Photo provided by Eliseo Lopez, MOWW Chicago Chapter)

During the ceremony, the post remembered Maj. Paul Syerson, who was killed in Iraq in 2003. Siverson was a member of the 5th Special Forces group that defeated the Taliban in 30 days in 2002.

The McCormick plaque will be placed on the grounds of the Cantigny First Division Museum in Wheaton as a permanent memorial.