Sheriff’s Auxiliary Deputy Unit recognized by Lake County Board

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is proud to highlight the Auxiliary Deputy Unit for its exceptional volunteer service and unwavering commitment to public safety throughout 2024. The unit also recently was recognized by the Lake County Board.

In 2024, members of the Auxiliary Deputy Unit donated an incredible 13,312.5 hours of service, saving Lake County taxpayers about $700,000. These hours helped support a wide range of operations including:

• Responding to emergency callouts at all hours of the day/night.

• Directing pedestrian and vehicle traffic at incident scenes and routine traffic disruptions.

• Providing critical support during natural disasters and hazardous material events.

• Assisting with evidence and missing person searches.

• Providing assistance at community events including festivals, parades, Libertyville Days, the Lake County Fair and more.

• Supporting public safety initiatives and Shop-With-A-Sheriff.

Volunteers undergo more than 145 hours of initial training including Friday and Saturday sessions and receive practical instruction.

Once sworn in, they serve a probationary year before becoming full auxiliary deputies.

“Every year, our auxiliary deputies go above and beyond, whether aiding in emergencies or fostering community spirit at events,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a news release. “Their commitment, professionalism and compassion profoundly enhance public safety, community resilience and we are very grateful for their service.”

The Lake County Board recognized the Auxiliary Deputy Unit for its exceptional service during its June 10 meeting, commending the members for their continued partnership with the sheriff’s office and their impact on the lives of Lake County residents.

Established in the late 1970s as a neighborhood watch initiative, the Auxiliary Deputy Unit formalized its mission in 1978 with the launch of Mobile Eye One, initially supporting search-and-rescue efforts and local traffic management. Today, this dedicated team made up of as many as 50 volunteers continues to elevate the Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s capacity during high-demand situations and community-focused events.

For more information about the Auxiliary Deputy Unit or to learn how to get involved, visit auxiliarydeputy.com