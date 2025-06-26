Round Lake blood drive aims to help boy with rare heart condition

On June 28, the Round Lake Fire Department Headquarters (409 W. Nippersink Road) will host a Vitalant Save Our Summer Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of Valerio, a resilient young boy from Round Lake Beach whose life has depended on more than two dozen blood transfusions. (Photo provided by Vitalant)

ROUND LAKE – One of this summer’s most impactful blood drives is coming to Round Lake and it’s personal for a local family.

On June 28, the Round Lake Fire Department Headquarters (409 W. Nippersink Road) will host a Vitalant Save Our Summer Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in honor of Valerio, a resilient young boy from Round Lake Beach whose life has depended on more than two dozen blood transfusions.

Valerio was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe congenital heart defect. He has endured four open-heart surgeries, multiple procedures for hydrocephalus and more than 20 transfusions – each one critical to his recovery and survival.

“Valerio wouldn’t be where he is now without every single donor who gave blood,” his mom, Liliana Torres, said in a news release. “We are so grateful for every person who’s helped our son. Blood donations have truly been lifesaving.”

Despite all he’s faced, Valerio is thriving. He’s curious, joyful and determined to make the most of every day – a powerful reminder of what blood donors make possible.

The Round Lake blood drive is one of three community events taking place as part of Vitalant Save Our Summer Blood Drive, a large-scale, two-day effort happening across 15 donation centers and three special mobile drives in the Chicago area on June 27–28.

“Summer is when the need for blood spikes but donations tend to drop,” said Ann Sterling, communications manager for Vitalant. “Just one donation can help three people. Taking a few minutes to donate could be the difference for a patient like Valerio.”

Donate at the Round Lake drive and receive a Vitalant T-shirt. All donors who give June 27-28 receive a $10 Rewards gift card. All June donors are entered for a chance to win one of two $10,000 gift cards.

To schedule your appointment at the Round Lake Fire Department or find another donation location, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.