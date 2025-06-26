Lake County Retired Teachers group awards scholarships

Shannon Byrne (left) and Robyn George received scholarships from the Lake County Teachers Association during a luncheon June 10. (Photo provided by the Lake County Retired Teachers Association)

LIBERTYVILLE – At the Lake County Retired Teachers meeting and luncheon June 10, the two latest scholarship winners were in attendance along with their parents.

Shannon Byrne won the Mary Abbott Scholarship of $1,500.

Robyn George won the LCRTA Scholarship of 1,000.

Byrne is a graduate of Lake Zurich High School and will be attending Illinois State University. She plans to major in elementary education with an ESL certification. Her main hobby is Irish dancing competitions and teaching Irish dances to children.

George is a graduate of Grayslake North High School and will be attending Hope College in Holland, Michigan, where she will major in secondary education with a history minor. She played tennis all four years in high school and was varsity captain. She hopes to continue playing tennis in college.

The Lake County Retired Teachers Association is proud and happy to support these two young women who have chosen to make teaching a part of their lives and furthering their special interests by continuing to pass on that knowledge and experience to others.