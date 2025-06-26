Fox Lake Police Department announces winner of bike rodeo drawing

Trey and Connor Stewart of Wonder Lake met with Officer Cawley, who is the school resource officer and a bike patrol officer, on June 18 to show off their new bikes. (Photo provided by Fox Lake Police Department)

FOX LAKE – The Fox Lake Police Department announced the winner of the Bike Rodeo gift card drawing May 31.

The Fox Lake Police Department congratulates Trey Stewart of Wonder Lake as the lucky recipient of the $300 Meijer gift card.

The drawing was part of the annual Fox Lake Police Department Bike Rodeo. The free event May 31 consisted of a bike skills course, safety inspections, free bike registration, helmet and prize giveaways and a drawing for a $300 Meijer gift card to buy a brand-new bike.

More than 40 area children participated in the skills course, safety inspections and bike registration and were entered into the drawing.

Through the generous donation from Meijer, Trey bought a brand-new BMX bike for himself and also was able to buy his younger brother Connor a new BMX bike as well. Trey and Connor met with police officer Jonathan Cawley, who is the school resource officer and a bike patrol officer June 18 to show off their new bikes.

The Fox Lake Police Department would like to thank Meijer for the generous donation. Meijer’s support of the Bike Rodeo played a vital role in bringing families and the police department together for a family-friendly event to promote bike safety and outdoor fun.