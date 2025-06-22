Sherif’s Office plans holiday traffic safety campaign

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office will join the Illinois State Police and more than 200 other law enforcement agencies across the state to focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

This traffic safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7 to encompass three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your vehicle keys before you go out.

If you are impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug, call a taxi, take mass transit, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. Not only is it the law, but it’s also your best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.